No. 10 Stanford rallies past No. 6 Oregon St to win Pac-12

Mar 5, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Stanford guard Karlie Samuelson (right) hugs guard Brittany McPhee (left) after the women's Pac-12 Conference Tournament at KeyArena. Stanford won 48-43. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jennifer Buchanan, Jennifer Buchanan)

SEATTLE (AP) - Alanna Smith scored 18 points, Karlie Samuelson added 14 and No. 10 Stanford overcame an early 13-point deficit to beat No. 6 Oregon State 48-43 and win the Pac-12 Tournament championship Sunday night.



The Cardinal (28-5) won their 12th tournament title, the most in conference history, and took the Pac-12's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.



While Smith was carrying Stanford at the offensive end, the Cardinal shut down Oregon State and star Sydney Wiese, getting a bit of payback for a pair of regular-season losses to the Beavers. Oregon State (29-4) shot just 32 percent, made one shot in the fourth quarter, was held to a season low in points and lost for the first time since Feb. 10.



Wiese led the Beavers with 13 points.

Copyright 2017 KING