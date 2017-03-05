No. 10 Stanford rallies past No. 6 Oregon St to win Pac-12

SEATTLE (AP) - Alanna Smith scored 18 points, Karlie Samuelson added 14 and No. 10 Stanford overcame an early 13-point deficit to beat No. 6 Oregon State 48-43 and win the Pac-12 Tournament championship Sunday night.
The Cardinal (28-5) won their 12th tournament title, the most in conference history, and took the Pac-12's automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
While Smith was carrying Stanford at the offensive end, the Cardinal shut down Oregon State and star Sydney Wiese, getting a bit of payback for a pair of regular-season losses to the Beavers. Oregon State (29-4) shot just 32 percent, made one shot in the fourth quarter, was held to a season low in points and lost for the first time since Feb. 10.
Wiese led the Beavers with 13 points.
Copyright 2017 KING
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs