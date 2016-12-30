KING
WSU Cougar socks printed with 'Go Dawgs'

Travis Pittman , KING 8:39 AM. PST December 30, 2016

SEATTLE -- Oh, no they didn't!

Bartell Drugs is issuing a recall for WSU Cougar socks after the words "Go Dawgs" were printed on the inside cuff. Bartell Drugs is allowing customers to return them regardless of condition for a full refund.

The Seattle Times reports the socks were made by Strideline. Co-founder Jake Director said designers use templates to create socks for hundreds of colleges and that this was a case of someone forgetting to switch out a design.


 

