White leads Colorado past Washington State, 81-49

Washington State University Cougars Logo (Photo: AP)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Derrick White scored 23 points and the Colorado Buffaloes capitalized on the return of suspended seniors Wesley Gordon and Xavier Johnson to wallop Washington State 81-49 on Sunday night.



The Buffaloes (15-11, 5-8 Pac-12) had a season-best 12 steals and scored 34 points off Washington State's two dozen turnovers.



The Cougars (11-14, 4-9) were seeking their first series sweep in five years. Washington State beat the Buffs 91-89 in overtime last month, but the Cougars' poor ball-handling quickly drained any drama from this rematch.



Robert Franks led Washington State with 10 points.

