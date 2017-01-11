Washington State QB Falk to return for senior year

Nov 5, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Luke Falk (4) looks to pass against the Arizona Wildcats during the first half at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Washington State quarterback Luke Falk says he will return for his senior season.



Falk made the announcement Wednesday morning.

"After much consideration I wanted to let Cougar football fans know that I will be returning for my senior season in 2017. The chance to play one final season with my teammates and friends, continue our development under a great coaching staff, and the opportunity to achieve more for Washington State football all went into my decision. We have much more to accomplish and I am excited to spend another season in Pullman. Thanks for all your support. Go Cougs!" - Luke Falk



He says the chance to play one more season with his teammates and friends factored into his decision.



Falk completed 70 percent of his passes for 4,468 yards with 38 touchdowns and 11 interceptions as Washington State finished 8-5 this season.

Copyright 2016 KING