Washington State beats Oregon State 75-62

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - Josh Hawkinson scored 20 points and grabbed 11 rebounds as Washington State beat Oregon State 75-62 on Wednesday in the Spokane Arena.



Ike Iroegbu added 15 points for Washington State (9-5, 2-0 Pacific 12), which won its fourth straight game. Malachi Flynn added 13 big points, most of which came in the closing minutes.



Kendal Manuel had a career-high 20 points for Oregon State (4-12, 0-3), which had won six straight games over Washington State. Manuel hit six 3-pointers.



Trailing by five at halftime, Oregon State opened the second half with a 10-4 run - including 3-pointers by JaQuori McLaughlin and Manuel - to take a 43-42 lead.



Flynn hit a 3-pointer and a runner during a 12-0 run that put Washington State up 70-59 with just over two minutes left.

