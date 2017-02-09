Utah beats Cougars 74-70

Feb 9, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Ernie Kent yells instructions to his players during the first half against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Russell Isabella, Russell Isabella)

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) - David Collette scored a career-high 22 points and Utah held on for a 74-70 victory over Washington State on Thursday night.



Neither team played a particularly clean game, but the Utes (16-8, 7-5 Pac-12) made the final plays of the night for the win. Utah watched an 11-point second-half lead evaporate thanks to a 15-3 run highlighted by a Malachi Flynn 3-pointer to give Washington State a 60-59 lead.



The two teams went back and forth down the stretch until a Collette layup with 38.4 seconds left gave Utah a 71-68 lead. Ike Iroegbu buried a midrange jumper with 20.9 seconds left to cut the lead to 71-70.



Flynn missed a 3-pointer to tie the game after Lorenzo Bonam pushed the lead to 73-70 on a pair of free throws with 19.6 seconds left.



Iroegbu scored 17 to lead Washington State (11-13, 4-8) and Josh Hawkinson (16 points, 11 rebounds) tied Steve Puidokas' school record with his 53rd double-double.



Bonam finished with 13 for the Utes.

