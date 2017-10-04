USC player investigated in possible assault at Washington St

Mar 8, 2016; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Southern California Trojans defensive tackle Liam Jimmons (93) during spring practice at Howard Jones Field. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Washington State campus police are investigating a Southern California football player who was caught on video knocking a Cougars fan to the turf following Friday's game in Pullman.



The Spokesman-Review says campus police have identified the USC player as defensive lineman Liam Jimmons and he is being investigated on suspicion of assault.



USC coach Clay Helton said Tuesday that he was aware of the incident and that he'd disciplined his player internally.

Welp, video emerges of a USC player delivering huge hit on #Wazzu fan rushing field at Martin (David Smith/Facebook) #GoCougs pic.twitter.com/dspWmbrcyk — COUGFANcom (@COUGFANcom) October 2, 2017



The incident occurred after Washington State fans stormed the field following the No. 11 Cougars' 30-27 upset of No. 14 USC.



In the video, Jimmons appears to shove the fan to the turf as the Trojans are exiting Martin Stadium. The fan falls to the ground then gets to his feet again.

