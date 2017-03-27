Two assistant basketball coaches leave WSU

Feb 9, 2017; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Ernie Kent yells instructions to his players during the first half against the Utah Utes at Jon M. Huntsman Center. Mandatory Credit: Russ Isabella-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Russell Isabella, Russell Isabella)

Two Washington State University assistants are leaving the men's basketball team program. Greg Graham and Silvey Dominguez are leaving to pursue other opportunities, according the school.

Graham has spent 13 total years as an assistant to head coach Ernie Kent, including the last three at WSU.

Dominguez was an assistant for Kent in the early 90's. He reunited with the Cougs head coach three years ago.

“I’d like to thank Greg and Silvey for all they’ve done for the Washington State basketball program the last three years,” Kent said in a statement from Washington State University. “I wish them both nothing but the best.”

“I appreciate the opportunity Coach Kent and the staff have given me to work at Washington State and wish them all the success in the future,” Graham said.

“I would like to thank Coach Kent and the WSU administration for the opportunity to have worked at Washington State and wish them the best of luck,” Dominguez said.

