Stanford rolls past the Cougars 84-54

STANFORD, Calif. (AP) - Robert Cartwright set a career-high for the second straight game, scoring 21 points in Stanford's convincing 84-54 victory over Washington State on Thursday night.



Dorian Pickens added 18 points and Reid Travis had 17 for the Cardinal (9-8, 1-4 Pac-12), who stopped a four-game losing streak.



Conor Clifford scored 15 points to lead the Cougars (9-7, 2-2), who lost their second straight after a four-game winning streak. Josh Hawkinson added 14 and Ike Iroegbu had 13.



Cartwright, who matched his previous career-high, against UCLA, in the first half, sank a long 3-pointer with 13:53 remaining to play to put the Cardinal ahead 63-33.



The Cougars missed eight consecutive shots during an 11-0 Cardinal run.



Stanford scored 20 of the game's first 23 points and opened a 20-point lead less than 10 minutes into the contest.

