QB Falk will start for Washington State versus Oregon State

PULLMAN, WA - SEPTEMBER 09: Quarterback Luke Falk #4 of the Washington State Cougars is assisted off of the field after being injured in the second half against the Boise State Broncos at Martin Stadium . (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Luke Falk will remain the starting quarterback when No. 21 Washington State hosts Oregon State on Saturday.



Falk struggled in the second half of Saturday's victory over Boise State and was removed from the game. He later came back but was knocked out of action by the Boise State defense.



Tyler Hilinski led the Cougars to a 47-44 victory in triple overtime.



Coach Mike Leach said Monday that Falk played slow and conservative last weekend. Leach also complained about poor play by the offensive line.



Falk, a senior, holds numerous Washington State passing records. But the Washington State offense did not score a touchdown until the fourth quarter with Hilinski at quarterback.



Hilinski threw for 240 yards and three touchdowns in erasing a 21-point deficit.

