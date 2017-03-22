QB Falk returns as Washington St. seeks 3rd straight bowl

BOISE, ID - SEPTEMBER 10: Quarterback Luke Falk #4 of the Washington State Cougars passing during first half action against the Boise State Broncos on September 10, 2016 at Albertsons Stadium in Boise, Idaho. (Photo by Loren Orr/Getty Images)

SPOKANE, Wash. (AP) - The return of record-setting quarterback Luke Falk for his senior year highlights Thursday's opening of spring practice for the Washington State football team, which is seeking a third consecutive bowl game.



The Cougars have 15 returning starters, including All-America offensive guard Cody O'Connell, a trio of established running backs and veteran linebackers Peyton Pelluer and Isaac Dotson.



The Cougars went 8-5 last season, losing to Minnesota in the Holiday Bowl.



Washington State will hold 15 practices. The annual Crimson and Gray Game will be April 22 in Spokane.



The 6-foot-4 Falk makes the Cougars strong contenders for the Pac-12 north title. He threw for 4,468 yards, completed 70 percent of his passes and finished with 37 touchdown passes last season.

