No. 7 Arizona pulls away for 79-62 win over the Cougars

Allonzo Trier scored 17 points in his first home game of the season, Lauri Markkanen had a double-double, and No. 7 Arizona pulled away late to beat Washington State 79-62 on Thursday night.

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) - Allonzo Trier scored 17 points in his first home game of the season, Lauri Markkanen had a double-double, and No. 7 Arizona pulled away late to beat Washington State 79-62 on Thursday night.



Trier scored 12 points against UCLA on Saturday in his first game back from a 19-game suspension for performance-enhancing drugs. He became more assertive after a quiet first half at McKale Center, scoring 11 points in the second to help Arizona (19-2, 8-0 Pac-12) finally shake the pesky Cougars.



Markkanen finished with 16 points and 13 rebounds in Arizona's 13th straight win overall and 17th straight at home.



Washington State (10-10, 3-5) played well most of the night in one of college basketball's toughest environments before being worn down by the Wildcats.



Conor Clifford led the Cougars with 19 points.

