No. 10 Stanford tops Washington St 66-36 in Pac-12 tourney

Washington State University Cougars Logo (Photo: AP)

SEATTLE (AP) - Karlie Samuelson had 21 points and 10th-ranked Stanford scored the first 21 points of the game on the way to a 66-36 victory over Washington State in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals Friday night.



Stanford (26-5) advanced to Saturday's semifinals against No. 11 Washington or Oregon.



The Cardinal improved to 62-0 against Washington State, which missed its first 11 field goal attempts.



Stanford was never threatened after its early outburst. The Cardinal led 26-8 after one quarter, 39-19 at halftime and 54-30 entering the final period.



Brittany McPhee added 12 points for Stanford.



Ivana Kmetovska had 10 points for Washington State (12-19).

Nike's just too strong, as she fights through the contact again for her second and-1, she's got 8 #GoCougs https://t.co/yJpo56ceby — WSU Women's Hoops (@WSUWomensHoops) March 4, 2017

