No. 10 Stanford tops Washington St 66-36 in Pac-12 tourney

Associated Press , KING 8:36 PM. PST March 03, 2017

SEATTLE (AP) - Karlie Samuelson had 21 points and 10th-ranked Stanford scored the first 21 points of the game on the way to a 66-36 victory over Washington State in the Pac-12 Tournament quarterfinals Friday night.

Stanford (26-5) advanced to Saturday's semifinals against No. 11 Washington or Oregon.

The Cardinal improved to 62-0 against Washington State, which missed its first 11 field goal attempts.

Stanford was never threatened after its early outburst. The Cardinal led 26-8 after one quarter, 39-19 at halftime and 54-30 entering the final period.

Brittany McPhee added 12 points for Stanford.

Ivana Kmetovska had 10 points for Washington State (12-19).

