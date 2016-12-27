Minnesota emerges from turmoil to upset WSU in Holiday Bowl

Washington State Cougars wide receiver C.J. Dimry (88) fails to make a catch in the end zone during the first half against the Minnesota Golden Gophers at Qualcomm Stadium. Photo: Orlando Ramirez-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Orlando Jorge Ramirez, Custom)

SAN DIEGO – Shannon Brooks caught a tipped pass from Mitch Leidner for a 13-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and the Minnesota Golden Gophers upset Luke Falk and the Washington State Cougars 17-12 in the Holiday Bowl on Tuesday night.

It was one of the few exciting plays in an otherwise pedestrian edition of what traditionally has been one of the country's most exciting bowl games.

WSU cornerback Marcellus Pippins reached up with his right hand and deflected Leidner's pass in the end zone but it went right to Brooks for the TD and a 10-6 lead. That capped an 84-yard, 10-play drive on Minnesota's first possession of the second half.

The Golden Gophers (9-4) were looking to regroup after backing down from a threat to skip this game if 10 teammates suspended after a sexual assault investigation weren't reinstated. Their boycott lasted less than 36 hours, with university leadership never blinking.

WSU (8-5) ended on a three-game losing streak and was held to its lowest point total of the season. The Cougars had scored more than 50 points four times this season, a school record.

The Golden Gophers frustrated Falk most of the game, holding him to 264 yards - 86 below his average - on 30-of-51 passing. Falk didn't crack 200 yards until the final minutes, when he led a drive capped by an 8-yard TD pass to Kyle Sweet. After three tries due to Minnesota penalties, the conversion attempt failed. Minnesota then recovered an onside kick.

Photos: WSU vs. Minnesota in the Holiday Bowl

Copyright 2016 KING