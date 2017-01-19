Mike Leach blasts SEC offenses: 'One hand grenade can kill everybody'

Nov 25, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach looks on against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Martin Stadium. The Huskies won 45-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

Washington State coach Mike Leach has never been shy about voicing his opinion. His latest blast is directed at the Southeastern Conference and its offensive philosophy.

Leach, who previously coached in the Big 12 and SEC, let loose in an interview with the Clarion-Ledger for a story on new Mississippi offensive coordinator Phil Longo, who will be bringing a Leach-inspired spread into the league.

“First, it becomes it won’t work,” Leach said of skepticism to his system from the SEC . “Second, they basically say oh it’s a system, suggesting that people who don’t do it that way, who just run it up the middle, stick all your asses together so one hand grenade can kill everybody, that’s the right way to do it. Since they do it the right way, they’re OK with the fact they lost.

“This is a great time to be in the SEC, everybody’s got the same offense: run right, run left, play action. And they tease themselves and say we threw it four more times a game this year than we did last year.”

Leach also directed some ire to those in the conference that thought it was superior to the rest of the country.

“I’ve got bad news for all these levels people,” Leach said. “Your level isn’t special, your conference isn’t special. All this different level this, different level that. That’s crazy.

“How is it better? Somebody coaches better athletes, somehow they morph into something smarter, that’s crazy. I mean, you still have problems, you still have 11 parts you can wiggle around to counter the other 11 parts.”

