McClure's 12 blocks help lift WSU to 67-56 win over Colorado

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Nike McClure set a school record and tied a Pac-12 record with 12 blocks shots and grabbed 12 rebounds and Washington State's defense stymied Colorado to hold the Buffaloes to 29 percent shooting in a 67-56 win on Saturday.



With her first career double-double, the 6-foot-3 McClure bested her previous school record of seven blocks she set against Arizona on Feb. 12. As a team, Washington State (11-18, 6-12) broke its previous school record of 120 blocks in a season set last year.

Colorado (15-14, 5-13) closed to 43-40 with a pair of Makenzie Ellis free throws with 1:39 left in the third quarter but couldn't get closer. Washington State led the entire way and raced to a 16-0 lead to start the game.



Alexys Swedlund scored 20 points, Pinelopi Pavlopoulou added 13, and Caila Hailey chipped in 10 for the Cougars.



Kennedy Leonard led Colorado with 17 points.

