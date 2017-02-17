Freshman Moore scores 32, USC beats Washington State

Washington State University Cougars Logo (Photo: AP)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Minyon Moore scored a season-high 32 points on 8-of-11 shooting to help Southern California beat Washington State 80-64 on Friday night.



The freshman was the first Trojans (14-12, 5-10 Pac-12) player to score at least 30 since the 2013-14 season. The Cougars (10-16, 5-10) kept it close for the first 25 minutes but faded before the end of the first half and never threatened after the break.



Kristen Simon added 14 points and 11 rebounds and Courtney Jaco scored 12 for USC, which split the season series after a 74-57 loss on Jan. 8 in Pullman, Washington.



Alexys Swedlund had 13 points, Caila Hailey scored 12, Nike McClure added 11 and Maria Kostourkova 10 for Washington State.

Swedlund finishes through the contact and hits the FT for the old fashion 3-pt play #GoCougs https://t.co/owGvLuhyo7 — WSU Women's Hoops (@WSUWomensHoops) February 18, 2017



USC closed the first half with a 17-3 run and led 39-25 at the break. The Cougars got as close as 51-41 in the second half.

Copyright 2017 KING