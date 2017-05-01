Foss High School's Gittens signs with Cougars

Washington State University Cougars Logo (Photo: AP)

Washington State University announces Roberto Gittens has signed a national letter of intent to play basketball for the Cougars.

Gittens is a four-star recruit out of Foss High School. He's WSU's first 4-star recruit since they signed Klay Thompson in 2008.

The AP 2A State Player of the Year averaged 22 points, 7.1 rebounds, and 5.2 assists per game. He led Foss to a state 2A title this past spring. As a junior at Foss, Gittens averaged 21.9 points, 8.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

The 6'5" guard de-committed to Boise State in April and did not sign a national letter of intent.

Scout.com lists him as one of the top 30 forwards in the nation.

© 2017 KING-TV