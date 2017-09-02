Falk lifts No. 24 Washington St. over Montana St. 31-0

Sep 2, 2017; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars quarterback Luke Falk (4) throws a pass against the Montana State Bobcats during the first half at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Luke Falk threw for 311 yards and three touchdowns, setting the school career touchdown pass record, as No. 24 Washington State beat Montana State 31-0 in the season opener for both teams on Saturday night.



Falk completed his first 20 passes of the game as Washington State won a season opener for the first time under sixth-year coach Mike Leach.



Montana State, a member of the FCS Big Sky Conference, managed just 143 yards in the game, mostly on the ground.



Falk completed 33 of 39 passes and was not intercepted. James Williams caught 13 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns.



Falk completed his first nine passes on WSU's first drive, the last a shovel pass to Williams, who ran 11 yards for a touchdown. The score allowed Falk to tie Connor Halliday for most touchdown passes in school history at 90.



Washington State was ranked in the preseason AP Top 25 for only the third time in the program's history.



