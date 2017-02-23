Crozon's 19 points lead Utah women past Washington St. 74-57

Washington State University Cougars Logo (Photo: AP)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Paige Crozon put up 19 points and Utah grabbed control early and never let up in posting a 74-57 victory at Washington State Thursday night.



The Utes salvaged a season split. Washington State won in Salt Lake City, 61-55.



Crozon capped a 9-0 Utah run to start the game with a layup with 7:06 left in the first quarter. The Utes held a 17-10 lead after one and led 33-21 by halftime.



Malia Nawahine knocked down three 3-pointers and contributed 15 points while Emily Potter earned her ninth double-double of the season, grabbing 12 rebounds and scoring 11 points.



Alexys Swedlund hit 7 of 14 from the field and made three 3-pointers to lead Washington State with 19 points off the bench. Ivana Kmetovska added another 11 points off the bench.

Splash down for Swedlund who drains another from deep, she's got 14 #GoCougs https://t.co/GWJarlZF12 — WSU Women's Hoops (@WSUWomensHoops) February 24, 2017



Utah completes its regular season Saturday at Washington. Washington State plays host to Colorado in its regular-season finale.

