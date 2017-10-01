Cougars surge up polls after beating USC; Huskies inch up one

Sep 29, 2017; Pullman, WA; Washington State Cougars linebacker Derek Moore (55) celebrates the fumble recovery against the USC Trojans during the second half at Martin Stadium. The Cougars won 30-27. Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington State Cougars surged up the college football polls Sunday following their win over former No. 5 USC, while the Washington Huskies moved up slightly in one poll after a blowout win at Oregon State.

The Cougars (5-0 overall, 2-0 in Pac-12) moved up five spots to No. 11 in both the Associated Press and USA TODAY polls after beating the Trojans (4-1, 2-1) 30-27 in Pullman. USC plummeted to No. 14 and 15 in the AP and USA TODAY polls, respectively.

The Huskies (5-0, 2-0) moved up from No. 6 to No. 5 in the USA TODAY poll following a 42-7 thrashing of the Beavers (1-4, 0-2), but they stayed put at No. 6 in the AP poll.

The Huskies come home next Saturday to face California (3-2, 0-2) while the Cougars hit the road for the first time this season to face Oregon (4-1, 1-1).

