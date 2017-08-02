Cougars open fall camp in Pullman instead of Lewiston

Jul 27, 2017; Hollywood, CA, USA; Washington State Cougars coach Mike Leach during Pac-12 media day at Hollywood & Highland. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Washington State typically opens fall camp in Lewiston, Idaho. But a recent change in NCAA rules means the Cougars will open practice at home in Pullman on Wednesday, and that has coach Mike Leach fuming.



In June, the NCAA rules committee passed legislation permitting teams to start fall camp earlier, so they could fit all 29 practice sessions without resorting to two-a-days.



That change prompted WSU to start camp two days ahead of schedule. Since the contract was already signed for the Lewiston facilities, the first two days of practice will be in Pullman.



Leach on Tuesday said he was incensed at the constant NCAA rules changes, which he likened to studying the tax code.



Washington State will move down to Lewiston on Friday for a week of practices.

