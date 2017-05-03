Cougars extend basketball coach Kent's contract

Feb 1, 2017; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Ernie Kent looks on against the UCLA Bruins during the first half at Friel Court at Beasley Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Washington State has rolled over basketball coach Ernie Kent's contract through the 2021-22 season. No other terms of the contract were released Wednesday.



Kent led the Cougars to a 13-18 record last season and is 36-57 in three years at the school.



"Ernie and I met following the season and had great dialogue regarding the upward trend in our men's basketball program," athletic director Bill Moos said it a statement. "There have been a few staff changes and our recruiting continues to make positive strides."



Kent coached at Oregon for 13 seasons, going 235-173 from 1997-98 to 2009-10. He also was head coach at St. Mary's for six seasons.

