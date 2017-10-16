Cougars coach Leach has no plans to follow AD to Nebraska

Nov 25, 2016; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars head coach Mike Leach looks on against the Washington Huskies during the second half at Martin Stadium. The Huskies won 45-17. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: James Snook, James Snook)

Washington State coach Mike Leach says he was as surprised as anyone when he learned athletic director Bill Moos had taken a new job at Nebraska.



But Leach said Monday he has no plans to follow Moos, noting Nebraska already has Mike Riley to lead the football program.



Leach said his No. 15 Cougars are concentrating on Saturday night's game against Colorado.



Leach said Moos was the best athletic director he ever worked for, in part because he was so honest. Moos hired Leach before the 2012 season to turn the Cougars program around.



Washington State is preparing to launch a search for Moos' replacement. University President Kirk Schulz said he will have an interim athletic director in place as early as next week.

