Colorado women have big 4th quarter, beat Cougars

Washington State University Cougars Logo (Photo: AP)

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - Kennedy Leonard scored 16 of her 25 points in the fourth quarter to help Colorado pull away and beat Washington State 70-58 on Friday night.



Washington State led 49-39 before Colorado outscored the Cougars 31-9 in the fourth quarter. Leonard added two rebounds, two assists, and three steals in the final period.



Colorado led 57-51 with 5:36 remaining. Ivana Kmetovska made a layup and Pinelopi Pavlopoulou hit a 3 to pull Washington State to 57-56 with 3:20 to play. The Buffaloes closed on a 13-2 run, with Leonard scoring nine points during the stretch.

Pavlopoulou buries a much needed 3 to cut the deficit to one with just over 3 to play #GoCougs https://t.co/A9mxSiADOV — WSU Women's Hoops (@WSUWomensHoops) February 4, 2017



Leonard was 8 of 20 from the field, made eight free throws and finished with six assists and four steals. Ariana Freeman added 14 points for Colorado (13-9, 3-8 Pac-12).



Kmetovska had 16 points and Pavlopoulou had 13 to lead the Cougars (9-13, 4-7), who have lost five of their last six games.

