Cougars WR Dom Williams signs as UFA with Chargers

Nov 21, 2015; Pullman, WA, USA; Washington State Cougars wide receiver Dom Williams (80) scores a touchdown against the Colorado Buffaloes during the first half at Martin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-USA TODAY Sports

The San Diego Chargers have signed Cougars receiver Dom Williams as an undrafted free agent.

Williams had a career year in 2015. He caught 75 passes for 1,040 yards, and 11 touchdowns, all career highs. But yet only received honorable mention for the All-PAC-12 team.

He finished up as one of Wazzu's best receivers all-time. He ranks second in yards (2,889) and touchdowns (30) and third in receptions (192).

He's a big receiver (6'2", 200 lbs) who can make adjustments mid-route and mid-air, but his major weakness is his hands. Williams had 11.8 drop rate last year. He had a total of 20 drops in his career.

Dom had a great "Pro Day" in Pullman. He opened some eyes with a 4.39 forty-yard dash, which would have tied him for second at the NFL Combine. He jumped 40.5 inches in the vertical leap, which would have put him tied for third at the Combine.

Copyright 2016 KING