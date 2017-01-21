Callison's 30 propels Cougars past Colorado in OT

PULLMAN, WA - JANUARY 07: Charles Callison #23 of the Washington State Cougars controls the ball at Beasley Coliseum on January 2017 in Pullman, Washington. (Photo by William Mancebo/Getty Images) (Photo: William Mancebo, 2017 Getty Images)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Charles Callison scored a career-high 30 points and had five steals, pacing Washington State past Colorado 91-89 in overtime on Saturday, as the Cougars put a four-game losing streak to rest and kept the Buffaloes winless in conference play.



Ike Iroegbu hit a contested layup to give Washington State a two-point lead with 10.5 seconds left in overtime after Derrick White's jumper put Colorado up two with 1:52 left.



Josh Hawkinson scored on a hook shot to put the Cougars up four with 35 seconds to go in regulation. Xavier Johnson tipped in a George King miss, then White hit two free throws to tie the game at 83 with 7.2 seconds left. Callison missed a long 3 at the regulation buzzer.



Iroegbu finished with 20 points and eight boards. White paced Colorado with 25 points, six assists and five rebounds.



UP NEXT



Colorado: The Buffaloes return home with a chance to pick up momentum as they host Oregon State on Thursday and No. 11 Oregon on Saturday.



Washington State: The Cougars head down to the desert for key road tests at No. 14 Arizona - which recently lifted the suspension off standout guard Alonzo Trier - on Thursday and Arizona State on Jan. 28.

