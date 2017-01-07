Boucher leads No. 15 Oregon over Washington State 85-66

Washington State University Cougars Logo (Photo: AP)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Chris Boucher scored a career-high 29 points off the bench to help lead No. 15 Oregon past Washington State 85-66 on Saturday for its 13th straight victory.



Dylan Ennis added 17 points for Oregon (15-2, 4-0 Pacific 12), which won despite leading scorer Dillon Brooks being ejected early in the game.



Four players scored in double figures for Washington State (9-6, 2-1), which had its four-game winning streak snapped.



Washington State led 16-15 when Brooks was called for a flagrant foul on Josh Hawkinson while they battled for the ball and the Ducks star was ejected with 13:20 left in the first. Brooks had already scored seven points, half his average.



Boucher filled the void, making 10 of 14 shots from the field and adding eight rebounds.

Copyright 2016 KING