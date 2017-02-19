Billings' 25 boards ties record in No. 18 UCLA win over WSU

Cougars logo. (Photo: KING)

LOS ANGELES (AP) - Monique Billings tied a school single-game record with 25 rebounds and scored 12 points for her 16th double-double of the year as No. 18 UCLA beat Washington State 67-48 on Sunday for its 30th straight win against the Cougars at home.



Kennedy Burke scored 17 points and Nicole Kornet had 12 with five boards for UCLA (20-7, 11-5 Pac12), which has won 27 straight home games. Kari Korver had 10 points, including two 3-pointers for her 17th straight game with a 3.



The Bruins opened with a 12-1 run and were never seriously threatened as the Cougars made only three field goals in the first quarter. WSU closed to 23-17 on Maria Kostourkova's jumper but trailed 38-25 at halftime after Burke scored 10 points in the half and Billings grabbed 14 rebounds.



UCLA dominated the boards 56-44 and outscored the Cougars 32-26 in the paint and 10-6 off fast-breaks.



Burke and Korver scored consecutive 3-pointers and UCLA opened the third quarter with a 14-5 run for a 52-30 lead and were up by 26 at the start of the fourth after Korver's second 3 of the game and a layup by Burke. The Cougars outscored the Bruins 14-13 in the fourth, finishing on an 8-2 run in which Kostourkova scored four points.



Calla Hailey scored 10 points for Washington State (10-17, 5-11), which has lost five straight and finished shooting 29.9 percent from the floor.



UCLA leads the series with Washington State 53-8, but was beaten by the Cougars 82-73 in Pullman, Washington, on Jan. 6, 2017.

