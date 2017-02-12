Arizona women beat Cougars, snap losing streak

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - LaBrittney Jones scored 22 points and grabbed a career-tying 15 rebounds, Malena Washington added 21 points and Arizona beat Washington State 70-62 on Sunday to snap a seven-game losing streak.
A 7-0 run capped by a Pinelopi Pavlopoulou 3-pointer got WSU (10-15, 5-9 Pac-12) within a point, 58-57, of the Wildcats (12-13, 3-11) who responded with a 10-0 run, the final eight points coming from Jones, to lead 68-59 with 26 seconds left.
WSU got off to a 10-0 start and led by as many as 15 in the first quarter. Arizona cut the lead to five by halftime and took the lead for good with a 7-3 run at the end of the third period.
Jones blocked four shots to move into third place on the all-time school list with 148 and recorded her third double-double this season. Jalea Bennett added 11 points and Dejza James 11 rebounds.
Nike McClure made a career-high seven blocks for the Cougars and scored 11 points as did Alexys Swedlund. Caila Hailey scored 15 points.
WSU made only 3 of 17 3-pointers and 15 of 25 free throws. Arizona was 18 of 21 from the line. Arizona committed 25 turnovers and WSU 15.
