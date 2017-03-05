4 combine on Cougars' 1st no-hitter since 1985

Washington State University Cougars Logo (Photo: AP)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Four Washington State pitchers combined for the school's first no-hitter since 1985 , beating Stephen F. Austin 7-3 to cap a doubleheader sweep Sunday.



Cody Anderson (1-0), Joe Rosenstein, Isaac Mullins and Scotty Sunitsch teamed up to complete the 24th no-no in Washington State (6-4) history, and the fifth combined. The Cougars' last no-hitter came 32 years ago, when Kurt Waananen beat Rockford College in seven innings.



Washington State hadn't tossed a nine-inning no-no since Eric Wilkins beat Oregon State in 1976.



Anderson, a junior left-hander, allowed three unearned runs in six innings and struck out six in his first career win. Rosenstein followed with 1 1/3 relief innings, Mullins got the final two outs of the eighth and Sunitsch worked a scoreless ninth to finish Washington State's first combined no-hitter since David Wright and Roger Stein beat Idaho in 1974.



Shane Matheny drove in three runs, and Andres Alvarez had two RBIs for the Cougars.



Patrick Ledet (0-2) took the loss for Stephen F. Austin (4-9).

