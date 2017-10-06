2 players dismissed from No. 11 Washington State FB team

cougars_logo_generic (Photo: KING)

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) - Two reserve players have been dismissed from the No. 11 Washington State football team.



The Spokesman-Review reported Friday that Zaire Webb and Anthony White Jr. were dismissed after they were arrested for alleged theft from a store on Wednesday night.



Webb is a freshman defensive back and White Jr. is a freshman wide receiver.



Stealing is one of three violations that automatically get a player dismissed from coach Mike Leach's football team. Assaulting a woman and smoking marijuana also result in dismissal.



Webb has registered one tackle in five games this season as a defensive back. White Jr. hasn't appeared in a game this season and likely would've redshirted.

