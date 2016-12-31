WATCH: ESPN's Lee Corso picks Huskies to upset Alabama

Lee Corso during the ESPN College Gameday broadcast on Bowman Field prior to the game between the Clemson Tigers and the Louisville Cardinals. Mandatory Credit: Joshua S. Kelly-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Joshua S. Kelly, Joshua S. Kelly)

ESPN's master of college headgear is picking the Washington Huskies to upset Alabama in the Peach Bowl.

Lee Corso picked the Dawgs during ESPN's College GameDay show. Watch it here.

"They are the most complete and best football team that Alabama has played, by far, this year," said Corso, who also said Huskies coach Chris Petersen and his staff can match Alabama's Nick Saban in preparation.

Copyright 2016 KING