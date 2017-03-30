Washington's Kelsey Plum wins AP Player of the Year

Washington Huskies guard Kelsey Plum. Credit: Mark Zerof-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark Zerof, Mark Zerof)

DALLAS - Kelsey Plum of Washington is The Associated Press' women's college basketball Player of the Year.



Plum is the first player from the school to win the award.



The 5-foot-7 star received 30 votes Thursday from a 33-member national media panel that selects the weekly Top 25. Balloting was done before the NCAA Tournament.



A'ja Wilson of South Carolina, Gabby Williams and Katie Lou Samuelson of UConn each received a vote.



Plum broke the career NCAA scoring mark, topping Jackie Stiles' 16-year old record in style with a 57-point effort on her senior night. She finished her career with 3,498 points. She helped lead Washington to the Final Four as a junior before seeing her career end in the regional semifinals this season.

