Washington's Fultz likely game time decision vs. Arizona St

Jan 7, 2017; Seattle, WA, USA; Washington Huskies guard Markelle Fultz (20) drives around Oregon State Beavers guard Jaquori McLaughlin (0) during the first half at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Jennifer Buchanan-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Jennifer Buchanan, Jennifer Buchanan)

SEATTLE (AP) - Washington star freshman Markelle Fultz will likely be a game-time decision when the Huskies play Thursday night against Arizona State. He sat out the past two games with a sore knee.



Washington coach Lorenzo Romar said Wednesday that Fultz is feeling better and has been doing a little more in practice every day this week. But Romar reiterated that Fultz has not been cleared to return to playing.



Fultz is the leading scorer in the Pac-12 at 23.2 points per game. He is the only player in the country averaging at least 20 points, six rebounds and six assists per game. Fultz sat out Washington's games last week at Colorado and at Utah. The Huskies have lost seven straight.

