Washington minus star Fultz in 81-66 loss at Colorado

BOULDER, Colo. (AP) - The Washington Huskies lost fantastic freshman Markelle Fultz prior to tip-off and had no answer for George King in an 81-66 loss to Colorado on Thursday night.



Fultz, projected as a potential top pick in this year's NBA draft, sat out with a sore right knee. It wasn't clear how or when Fultz got hurt. He didn't suit up after watching his team's shoot-around from the bench in sweats once the team's medical staff ruled him out.



Fultz's 23.2-point average leads all freshmen and he's the only player in the NCAA averaging 20 points, six assists and six rebounds. He scored a season-high 37 points in an 85-83 overtime win over Colorado on Jan. 18.



King led the Buffaloes (14-11, 4-8 Pac-12) with 21 points and 12 rebounds, and Derrick White added 16 points as resurgent Colorado won for the fourth time in five games.



David Crisp's 17 points led the Huskies (9-15, 2-10), who also got 14 points from Noah Dickerson.

