UW Women win NCAA Rowing Championship

WEST WINDSOR, N.J. – The Washington women's rowing team became the first program in the 21-year history of the NCAA Rowing Championship to sweep all three grand finals, earning the Huskies their fourth NCAA rowing title Sunday at Mercer Lake.



No. 1-ranked Washington, under first-year head coach Yasmin Farooq, won all nine of its races during the three-day regatta, including heats and semifinal races. Sunday, the Huskies earned victories in the varsity eight (I Eights), second varsity eight (II Eights) and varsity four (Fours) grand finals.



"I was just so impressed by how every single person on this team stepped up from the first day," said head coach Yasmin Farooq. "They really, really did. Today they showed what great teammates do for one another. We always viewed it as a team championship where every person mattered."

It's the 500th championship for the Pac-12.

