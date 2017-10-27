UW to dedicate statue of legendary Huskies coach Don James

A dedication of a statue to the late legendary University of Washington Huskies coach Don James is about to begin in Seattle.

The statue will be unveiled at Husky Stadium at 5 p.m.

Coach James, referred to as the "Dawgfather," led the Huskies to six Rose Bowl appearances and four victories.

He passed away in 2013.

The statue stands 8'6" and weighs about 500 pounds.

Join us on Friday at 5:00 PM in the NW plaza of Husky Stadium as we welcome the #Dawgfather home. #PurpleReign



>> https://t.co/sI7QL0GiTl pic.twitter.com/qs1Lh4j5uJ — Washington Athletics (@UWAthletics) October 24, 2017

