KING
Close

UW to dedicate statue of legendary Huskies coach Don James

KING 5:50 PM. PDT October 27, 2017

A dedication of a statue to the late legendary University of Washington Huskies coach Don James is about to begin in Seattle.

The statue will be unveiled at Husky Stadium at 5 p.m.

Coach James, referred to as the "Dawgfather," led the Huskies to six Rose Bowl appearances and four victories.

He passed away in 2013.

The statue stands 8'6" and weighs about 500 pounds.

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories