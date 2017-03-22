UW set to introduce new mens basketball coach

The University of Washington will introduce new mens basketball coach Mike Hopkins Wednesday. Hopkins has been a longtime assistant under legendary Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim.

“I’m extremely excited to welcome Mike and his family to Seattle,” University of Washington Athletic Director Jennifer Cohen said in a statement when the hire was announced. “His resume and reputation within the basketball community made him stand out to us, but ultimately it was his vision for Washington, his passion for teaching and developing student-athletes and his close alignment with the core values of our institution and department that made it more than clear that he was the right fit for us.”

Hopkins had been declared the coach-in-waiting for the past couple seasons at Syracuse, but when the opportunity became available at the University of Washington, it was too good to pass up.

“The University of Washington is such a unique place, with a world-class university, an exciting basketball history, and unbelievable fan support,” Hopkins said. “Together, I believe we can build something very special in Seattle, and I can’t wait to get started.”

Hopkins is a Southern California native and will be introduced at a 1 p.m. Wednesday press conference at Alaska Airlines Arena.

Copyright 2017 KING