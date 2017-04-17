UW introduces women's basketball coach Jody Wynn

University of Washington head women's basketball coach Jody Wynn. (Photo: KING)

The University of Washington introduced its new head women’s basketball coach Jody Wynn Monday.

Wynn came to UW from Long Beach State, where she spent eight season at the helm and led the team to three consecutive 20-win seasons.

Her UW coaching staff includes her husband Derek, along with former Husky and Bishop Blanchet star Michelle Augustavo.

Wynn said she and her husband weren’t looking for a new coaching job, but when UW came calling, it was a dream come true.

“When we came up and met, we just instantly knew, wow this is different,” Wynn said. “This is special.”

UW is coming off a 29-6 season, which included a trip to the Final Four in the NCAA tournament. Wynn acknowledged the program has “big shoes to fill” losing stars Kelsey Plum and Chantel Osahor to graduation, but she is confident underclassmen and new recruits will step up.

“We understand the culture that’s within this women’s basketball program and the fact that we have some student athletes who are hungry to create their own identity is very attractive,” Wynn said.

Expect grit to be a part of that identity, which Wynn said came along when establishing a culture at Long Beach State.

“Knowing that heart and hustle can make up for lazy talent,” Wynn said. “And there’s nothing better than sneaking up on folks. When you see our teams play, you will see them play hard.”

Wynn replaces Mike Neighbors, who went to Arkansas earlier this month.

© 2017 KING-TV