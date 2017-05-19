KING
UW blanks Montana 8-0 in NCAA softball opener

KING 5 Sports , KING 12:00 AM. PDT May 20, 2017

Washington used an eight-run explosion in the third inning to beat Montana 8-0 in the opening round of the NCAA softball tournament.

Morganne Flores doubled to drive in Ali Aguilar for a 1-0 lead.

Taylor Van Zee tripled to the gap in left-center scoring Casey Stangel and Flores to make it 3-0.

Trysten Melhart followed with an infield single scoring Van Zee to make it 4-0.

Kelly Burdick hit a screaming liner past short to score Kirstyn Thomas and Melhart for a 6-0 lead.

Sis Bates ended the scoring parade with a double to the wall in right.  Aguilar and Burduck score for an 8-0 lead.

Taran Alvelo throws a five-inning no-hitter, striking out eight Grizzlies.

Washington faces Michigan on Saturday.

 

 

