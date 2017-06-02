Romero homers to lead Oklahoma past Washington 3-1 in WCWS

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) - Sydney Romero hit a solo homer to help defending national champion Oklahoma defeat Washington 3-1 on Friday night in the Women's College World Series.



Paige Parker (25-5) gave up three hits and one run in 6 1/3 innings for the win. Paige Lowary got the save for the Sooners (58-9), who advanced to Sunday's semifinals and are one win from reaching the championship series again.



Oklahoma's Fale Aviu scored in the second inning when she avoided a tag at home. Kelsey Arnold reached on an error in the fifth and scored a single by Aviu. Romero's blast pushed the lead to 3-0.



Ali Aguilar's solo homer in the sixth put Washington on the scoreboard.



Washington pitcher Taran Alvelo (27-8) went six innings and gave up five hits and two earned runs for the Huskies (49-13).



Washington will play the winner of the Texas A&M-UCLA game Saturday in an elimination game.

