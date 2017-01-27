Romeo, Plum lead No. 7 Washington women past Cal 90-67

Huskies Logo

SEATTLE (AP) - Natalie Romeo scored 32 points, including 10 3-pointers, and Kelsey Plum added 24 points to move into sixth place on the NCAA all-time scoring list as No.7 Washington beat California 90-67 on Friday night.



Plum, who entered averaging 31.0 points - tops in the nation - pushed her career scoring total to 3,094 points to move past Minnesota's Rachel Banham (3,093) on the scoring list. Former Missouri State standout Jackie Stiles is the all-time leading scorer with 3,393 points.



Chantel Osahor, who entered as the nation's top rebounder, added 16 points and 11 boards for the Huskies (20-2, 8-1).



Kristine Anigwe had 23 points for the Golden Bears (15-6, 3-6), who started the season 13-0.

