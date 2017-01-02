Reports: UW receiver John Ross turning pro

Huskies wide receiver John Ross will enter the NFL Draft, according to multiple reports.

Washington WR @WatchJRoss is foregoing his senior year and turning pro early, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2017

The redshirt junior caught 17 touchdowns this season, second all-time in UW and Pac-12 history. He also has a rushing TD and returned a kickoff for a score. Ross leads the Huskies with 81 receptions for 1,150 yards this season.

Ross sat out the 2015 season, recovering from an ACL surgery in his left knee.

He will definitely have NFL scouts interested in him. Ross reportedly ran a 4.25 40-yard dash last March. Plus, he also played a little defensive back for the Dawgs and he can return kicks.

Copyright 2016 KING