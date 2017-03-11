Sidney Jones (26) celebrates after the Pac-12 championship against the Colorado Buffaloes at Levi's Stadium. Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

Cornerback Sidney Jones was carted off with an apparent left leg injury Saturday at Washington's pro day.

Jones sustained the injury on one of the final defensive back drills of the day.

As he was beginning to make a break out of his backpedal, Jones immediately began favoring his left leg and tumbled to the ground. Jones began to grab at the underside of his leg after coming to a stop.

Washington CB Sidney Jones, consensus first-round NFL draft prospect, leaves pro day on a cart after suffering apparent left leg injury. pic.twitter.com/t0DPc70tAL — Stephen Cohen (@scohenPI) March 11, 2017

There was no immediate update from the school regarding the nature or severity of Jones' injury.

A two-time All-Pac-12 selection, the 6-foot, 186-pound Jones has been projected to be among the first cornerbacks selected in April's NFL draft.

In USA TODAY Sports' most recent mock draft, he was projected to be selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 11 overall pick.

Copyright 2017 KING