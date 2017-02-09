KING
Reports: Huskies senior Malik Dime slaps Colorado fans

KING 5 Sports , KING 11:21 PM. PST February 09, 2017

Two Colorado fans are accusing Huskies forward Malik Dime of slapping them during the game, according to multiple reports.

It apparently started in the first half.  But the alleged slap(s) actually happened during halftime.  Here's part of the report from BSNdenver.com

“We were talking the usual game talk with the players like we usually do,” Dylan, a CU student said. “Malik looked over at us at one point and said ‘I’m gonna come over there and slap the s*** out of you.’ We didn’t think that was real so we just laughed and then at the end of the half he came over to us and pretended like he was giving me a handshake and I reached out and he pulled back and slapped me in the face and the follow through hit the person sitting right next to me, which was Brian.”

Tacoma News Tribune's Christian Caple also tweeted about the incident.  

Dime has allegedly already apologized for the incident. Both fans aren't planning to press charges.

