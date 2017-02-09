Reports: Huskies senior Malik Dime slaps Colorado fans

Dec 11, 2016; Seattle, WA, USA; Nevada Wolf Pack guard Marcus Marshall (1) passes against Washington Huskies forward Malik Dime (10) during the second half at Hec Edmundson Pavilion.. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

Two Colorado fans are accusing Huskies forward Malik Dime of slapping them during the game, according to multiple reports.

First hand account from the student section pic.twitter.com/VoPMtLEu1u — Jake Shapiro (@Shapalicious) February 10, 2017

It apparently started in the first half. But the alleged slap(s) actually happened during halftime. Here's part of the report from BSNdenver.com:

“We were talking the usual game talk with the players like we usually do,” Dylan, a CU student said. “Malik looked over at us at one point and said ‘I’m gonna come over there and slap the s*** out of you.’ We didn’t think that was real so we just laughed and then at the end of the half he came over to us and pretended like he was giving me a handshake and I reached out and he pulled back and slapped me in the face and the follow through hit the person sitting right next to me, which was Brian.”

Tacoma News Tribune's Christian Caple also tweeted about the incident.

I spoke with a man in the Colorado student section who said UW forward Malik Dime slapped him during tonight's game. (continued) ... — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) February 10, 2017

He gave his name only as Brian, and did not want to comment further, other than to say "everything's been made right." — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) February 10, 2017

Asked UW coach Lorenzo Romar about it afterward. He said: "I’m aware of it. I don’t know anything about the details. We will look into it." — Christian Caple (@ChristianCaple) February 10, 2017

Dime has allegedly already apologized for the incident. Both fans aren't planning to press charges.

Copyright 2017 KING