Report: Huskies give Petersen contract extension, highest paid in Pac-12

The Huskies have made Chris Petersen the highest paid football coach in the Pac-12, according to Sports Illustrated's Pete Thamel.
The new deal adds three more years and keeps him on Montlake through 2023. He'll average $4.875 million per season.
Stanford's David Shaw was reportedly the highest paid at $4.06 million. But it's possible that he makes more. Stanford is a private school and they don't have to release a coach's pay.
In three years with the Dawgs, Petersen is 27-14 with a College Football Playoff appearance last season.
