Report: Huskies give Petersen contract extension, highest paid in Pac-12

Joel Knip, KING 8:44 PM. PDT April 10, 2017

The Huskies have made Chris Petersen the highest paid football coach in the Pac-12, according to Sports Illustrated's Pete Thamel.

The new deal adds three more years and keeps him on Montlake through 2023.  He'll average $4.875 million per season.  

Stanford's David Shaw was reportedly the highest paid at $4.06 million.  But it's possible that he makes more.  Stanford is a private school and they don't have to release a coach's pay.

In three years with the Dawgs, Petersen is 27-14 with a College Football Playoff appearance last season.

