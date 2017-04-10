Report: Huskies give Petersen contract extension, highest paid in Pac-12

Oct 8, 2016; Eugene, OR, USA; Washington Huskies head coach Chris Petersen talks to an official during the second half in a game against the University of Oregon Ducks at Autzen Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Wayrynen-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Troy Wayrynen, Troy Wayrynen)

The Huskies have made Chris Petersen the highest paid football coach in the Pac-12, according to Sports Illustrated's Pete Thamel.

The new deal adds three more years and keeps him on Montlake through 2023. He'll average $4.875 million per season.

Stanford's David Shaw was reportedly the highest paid at $4.06 million. But it's possible that he makes more. Stanford is a private school and they don't have to release a coach's pay.

In three years with the Dawgs, Petersen is 27-14 with a College Football Playoff appearance last season.

