Rabb, Bird lead Cal past Huskies 69-59

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) - Ivan Rabb scored 20 points and 14 rebounds and Jabari Bird added 16 points to lead California to a 69-59 over Washington on Thursday night.
The Huskies erased a 10-point Cal lead with a quick 10-point surge early in the second half and the game was until the Huskies went cold in the last 4½ minutes.
A layup by David Crisp at 4:35 pulled Washington within 59-57 but the Huskies didn't score again until a layup by Noah Dickerson with 1:48 to play. That was the only UW basket in the final seven attempts.
Stephen Domingo made two free throws for the Bears and Rabb had a follow up layup and hit a jumper to make it 65-57 with 2:22 to play. After Dickerson's bucket, Charlie Moore and Rabb each made a pair of free throws in the final minute to seal it.
The Golden Bears (12-5, 3-2 Pac 12) made 11 of 15 free throws in the second half.
Crisp led the Huskies (8-8, 1-3) with 16 points and Dickerson had 13 points and nine rebounds..
