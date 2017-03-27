Plum unanimous choice as AP women's basketball All-American

Mar 24, 2017; Oklahoma City, OK, USA; Washington Huskies guard Kelsey Plum (10) drives on Mississippi State guard Jazzmun Holmes (10) during the semifinals of the women's 2017 NCAA Tournament. Mandatory Credit: Mark D. Smith-USA TODAY Sports (Photo: Mark D. Smith, Mark D. Smith)

NEW YORK (AP) - Kelsey Plum is a unanimous choice to The Associated Press women's basketball All-America team.



Washington's star guard broke the NCAA career all-time scoring record and became the first player from the school to earn first-team honors Monday.



Plum received all 33 votes from a national media panel that chooses the AP Top 25 each week. She is joined on the All-America team by South Carolina's A'ja Wilson, Maryland's Brionna Jones and UConn's Napheesa Collier and Katie Lou Samuelson.



This marked the fourth consecutive year that UConn had at least one All-American.



Wilson was on the team last season while it's the first appearance for the other four.



Voting was done before the NCAA Tournament.

First Team:

Kelsey Plum, Washington, 5-8, senior(33 first-place votes, 165 points)

A'ja Wilson, South Carolina, 6-5, junior (27, 153)

Katie Lou Samuelson, UConn, 6-3, sophomore (23, 138)

Napheesa Collier, UConn, 6-1, sophomore (21, 132)

Brionna Jones, Maryland, 6-3, senior (17, 126)

Second Team:

Kelsey Mitchell, Ohio State, 5-8, junior

Brianna Turner, Notre Dame, 6-3, junior

Gabby Williams UConn, 5-11, junior

Chantel Osahor, Washington, 6-2, senior

Alexis Peterson, Syracuse, 5-7, senior



