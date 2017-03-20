Plum scores 38 as Washington races past Oklahoma 108-82

(Photo: Tony White)

SEATTLE (AP) - Kelsey Plum scored 38 points, adding another record to her career resume, and No. 3 seed Washington raced past No. 6 seed Oklahoma 108-82 on Monday night to earn a berth in NCAA Tournament regional semifinals.



The Huskies (29-5) are going to the Sweet 16 in consecutive years for the first time in school history, thanks to an offensive showcase against the Sooners where Plum didn't do it alone.



Plum passed another Jackie Stiles' record to become the all-time single-season scoring leader, having already topped Stiles' all-time career scoring mark last month. Plum now has 1,080 points this season.



But she found others and her teammates regularly hit big shots after Plum drew attention, with a career-high 11 assists. Washington had four players in double figures all with at least 16 points.



Gioya Carter led Oklahoma (23-10) with 17 points, but the Sooners simply couldn't keep up with Washington's offensive efficiency.

Copyright 2017 KING